Prince Harry to guest edit National Geographic's Instagram









Prince Harry. Picture: Instagram Prince Harry is to edit National Geographic's Instagram account for a day to launch a campaign called "Looking Up". The first pictures were posted on Monday. The first pictures were of tree branches. The second is a picture of Prince Harry, laying on the ground looking up at the trees. The partnership with National Geographic as an initiative to encourage people to "look up" and share the beauty of trees. Working with Nat Geo Magazine Editor in Chief, Susan Goldberg, Prince Harry will take control of the Nat Geo Instagram account, which reaches over 123 million followers, to curate a new set of beautiful images of forest canopies, all taken by National Geographic photographers. Along with the post, Nat Geo announced that the account will be guest edited by The Duke of Sussex.

"We are pleased to announce that Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex @sussexroyal is guest-editing our Instagram feed today!

“Hi everyone! I’m so happy to have the opportunity to continue working with @NatGeo and to guest-edit this Instagram account; it’s one of my personal favourites.

"Today I’m in Liwonde National Park, Malawi, an important stop on our official tour of Southern Africa, planting trees for The Queens Commonwealth Canopy. As part of this takeover, I am inviting you to be a part of our ‘Looking Up’ social campaign. To help launch the campaign, here is a photograph I took today here in Liwonde of Baobab trees.

"#LookingUp is to raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system, and an opportunity for all of us to take a moment, to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings. So, join us today and share your own view, by looking up! Post images of the trees in your local community using the hashtag #LookingUp.

"I will be posting my favourite images from @NatGeo photographers here throughout the day, and over on @SussexRoyal I will be sharing some of my favourite images from everything you post. I can’t wait to see what you see when you’re #LookingUp 🌲 🌳”





The prince is on an official tour to further the "Queens Commonwealth Canopy" which was launched in 2015.

"Commonwealth countries have been invited to submit forests and national parks to be protected and preserved as well as to plant trees. The Duke has helped Queens Commonwealth Canopy projects in the Caribbean, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Botswana, Malawi and Tonga. Now, almost 50 countries are taking part and have dedicated indigenous forests for conservation, and committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change," the post read.

The Duke’s longtime passion for trees and forests as nature’s simple solution to the environmental issues we face, has been inspired by the work he has been doing on behalf of his grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for many years.

This partnership celebrates the beauty and significant environmental importance of conservation, as two more national parks are created as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy campaign, during Prince Harry’s royal tour in Southern Africa.

Prince Harry's love of trees has led him to become a key champion of Queen Elizabeth II’s unique forest conservation project. Through its Life at the Extremes initiative, the society is deepening our understanding of rainforests and the critical role they play in maintaining biodiversity and addressing climate change. Additionally, the society’s Last Wild Places initiative is working with partners around the globe to help protect the places that sustain life on Earth.

With a goal of helping to protect 30% of the planet by 2030, the society aims to conserve Earth's last remaining areas of wilderness, including critical forest ecosystems.