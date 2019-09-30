Prince Harry is to edit National Geographic's Instagram account for a day to launch a campaign called "Looking Up".
The first pictures were posted on Monday. The first pictures were of tree branches. The second is a picture of Prince Harry, laying on the ground looking up at the trees.
The partnership with National Geographic as an initiative to encourage people to "look up" and share the beauty of trees.
Working with Nat Geo Magazine Editor in Chief, Susan Goldberg, Prince Harry will take control of the Nat Geo Instagram account, which reaches over 123 million followers, to curate a new set of beautiful images of forest canopies, all taken by National Geographic photographers.
Along with the post, Nat Geo announced that the account will be guest edited by The Duke of Sussex.