Prince Harry will not return to the UK for Prince Philip's memorial service

Prince Harry will not return home for Prince Philip's memorial service and has been accused of snubbing the Queen. The 37-year-old royal lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, two, and Lili, nine months and a spokesperson reportedly confirmed on Friday that the Duke would not be be attending his grandfather's Service of Thanksgiving, which is due to be held at Westminster Abbey on March 29th, almost one year after he passed away at the age of 99.

It comes after months of speculation surrounding the event, with Harry claiming he would feel "unsafe" returning to his home country without the protection of the Metropolitan Police. Royal biographer Angela Levin slammed the Duke of Sussex over his decision to "snub" his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and accused the royal of acting like a child.

She told The Sun newspaper: "He has got this all wrong. If he comes over for a royal event he gets police protection. “What they won't do is, if he goes out with his friends he gets security. “He'll probably use this same excuse to try to get out of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 'It's all about "me, me, me" rather than going out of his way for his grandmother and showing her he cares.

