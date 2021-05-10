Prince Harry's docu-series set to premiere on May 21

The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's mental health docu-series “The Me You Can't See” will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21.

The series - which was co-created and executive produced by Prince Harry and Oprah - centres on the issues of mental health and wellbeing by focusing on stories of well-known people, including award-winning musician Lady Gaga and “Hillbilly Elegy” star Glenn Close.

Oprah, 67 - who is determined to fight the stigmas surrounding mental health - said: “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Prince Harry observed that the “majority” of people carry some form of “unresolved trauma, loss or grief”.

The 36-year-old royal is eager to prove there is "power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty".

He said: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

The producers of the upcoming series joined forces with 14 accredited and respected mental health experts, as well as various mental health organisations, to help make the show.

The series has reunited Harry with the TV icon following the prince's tell-all interview earlier this year, when he spoke about his decision to relocate from the UK to California.