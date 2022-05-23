Prince Harry’s memoir has yet to receive a publication date

Prince Harry’s memoir is embroiled in “some uncertainty” about when it will be released. The Duke of Sussex announced last July that he was writing an “intimate and heartfelt” autobiography and although Penguin Random House stated at the time, the book was “tentatively scheduled” to be released later this year, the publishers have now admitted they don’t yet have a publication date for the highly-anticipated tome.

The spokesperson refused to confirm to the Sunday Times newspaper if it will still appear this year as planned, with a representative for Harry offering a similar response. A source told the outlet there is “some uncertainty” over the publication date for the book. Announcing the release of the book last summer, Harry – who has children Archie, 3, and Lili, 11 months, with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – vowed to write “not as the prince (he) was born but the man (he has) become” and promised to tell the “wholly truthful” story of his life.

He said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. “Im deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The 37-year-old royal was to write the book alongside ghost-writer J R Moehringer. A blurb from the publisher stated: “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” The description went on to say Harry’s book will cover his “lifetime in the public eye”, as well as “the joy he has found in being a husband and father”.