Prince Philip thanks medical staff as he leaves hospital

Prince Philip sent his thanks to the medical staff who cared for him as he left hospital on Tuesday. The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to Windsor Castle after 28 nights in hospital, being treated for an infection and undergoing a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition. His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes." It comes after Prince Philip, 99, was seen leaving hospital in a black BMW on Tuesday morning.

He was first admitted to hospital last month after feeling unwell, before he was later briefly moved to St Bartholomew's hospital to undergo the procedure.

A statement from Buckingham Palace announced at the time: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from London's King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew’s hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

The initial statement insisted the Duke of Edinburgh was likely to stay in hospital for some time.

It read: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment."

Whilst he was in hospital, his son Prince Edward said his father was "looking forward" to getting out of hospital soon but is "a bit" frustrated about having to stay there.

He said: "As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing ... Just a bit [frustrated].

“I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.

"We’ve had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he, I’ve been passing them on. It’s fantastic, thank you."