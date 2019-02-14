Prince Philip. Picture: Reuters

Prince Philip will not be prosecuted over a car accident last month. The 97-year-old royal - who voluntarily surrendered his driving licence to police earlier this week - was involved in a road collision in Norfolk on January 17, when the Land Rover Freelander that he was driving collided with another vehicle after bright sunlight made it difficult for him to see the other car, and CPS officials have now confirmed they won't be taking any further action.

Philip's car flipped over in the crash and he had to be rescued by a passing motorist, while Emma Fairweather, a passenger in the other vehicle - which also contained the driver's nine-month-old baby boy - suffered a broken wrist.

It was recently revealed the prince had written a letter of apology to Emma.

The royal - who has been married to Queen Elizabeth II since 1947 - wrote: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads."

Philip subsequently explained that under "normal conditions", the accident wouldn't have happened.

He continued: "I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses that main road. It was a bright sunny day and about three in the afternoon, the sun was low over the Wash. In other words, the sun was shining low over the main road.

"In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences."

He also apologised for Emma's injury.

He wrote: "I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured. As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local Police Officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury.

"I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience."