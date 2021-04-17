Prince Philip's coffin moved to Windsor Castle's inner hall ahead of funeral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Prince Philip's coffin was transported from Windsor Castle's private chapel to the inner hall at 12pm ahead of his memorial service. The casket, decorated with the late royal's personal standard, his naval cap and sword, and a wreath of flowers, was transported by a bearer party, from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, from the chapel to the inner hall at 12pm. Philip had served as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards for 42 years. The memorial service - which, in keeping with his wishes, will not feature a sermon - is set to reflect Philip's love of the sea. Quoting Ecclesiasticus, The Dean of Windsor says: “Those who sail the sea tell stories of its dangers, which astonish all who hear them; in it are strange and wonderful creatures, all kinds of living things and huge sea monsters."

There will also be a reading of the naval hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, featuring the line: “O hear us when we cry to Thee for those in peril on the sea."

The funeral will be a "profound" chance for Queen Elizabeth II to say goodbye to her husband of 73 years, the Archbishop of Canterbury said ahead of the service.

He said: "We really have to avoid judging from anything external. She's the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does. And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing ... in anybody's life."

Prince Charles and Princess Anne will lead family members walking behind Philip's coffin as it travels from the castle to the chapel within the grounds in an eight-minute long procession.

They will be followed by their siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, before the Queen and Philip’s grandchildren.

Inside the chapel, as a bearer party of Royal Marines carry the coffin to the catafalque, Prince William will walk next to Peter Phillips and ahead of his brother Prince Harry.

The 30-strong congregation will all wear masks inside St. George’s chapel, and sit two metres apart from those outside their household or support bubble.

The Queen, 94, will sit by herself in line with the government guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The service is due to begin at 4pm with a national minute's silence in Philip's honour.