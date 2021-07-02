Prince William and Prince Harry believed to have achieved 'peace' amid feud

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly achieved “peace” together amid their alleged feud, according to a friend of their late mother, Princess Diana. The two brothers reunited on Thursday at an unveiling of a new statue honouring the late Princess of Wales - who died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 - which marked what would have been her 60th birthday on the same day.

And it has now been claimed that coming together to celebrate their mother has helped the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex in finding common ground again following recent reports of a feud between them. Stewart Pearce, who was a friend of Princess Diana, said: “I feel that the vibration of it has detonated the essence of peace. “By the behaviours that were just so easy, so formal — or informal, rather — so humorous between the two of them, I felt that that behaviour would actually completely change the way that the vilification has taken place, which is really based on the fear or [ideas of] so many people with so many opinions thinking that they’ve actually been talking to individuals within the royal court.

“Whereas actually they’ve only just simply been making the whole thing up.” In fact, the royal expert doesn’t believe the two siblings were ever engaged in a full-on feud. He added to Us Weekly magazine: “It dispels any of the brouhaha over the fact that there’s a rift. I didn’t believe that there was a rift.

“There was a slight disagreement, but I mean, who doesn’t disagree with his brother? “But [it’s] been blown out of complete proportion, it’s been overly dramatised. They both were so relaxed.”

Meanwhile, former royal servant Paul Burrell recently said he would love to see the brothers patch up their speculated feud, and said it would be the perfect birthday present for the late Diana. He said: “I really hope that being back at Kensington Palace, their former home, with the statue of their mother, will bring it all home to William and Harry. “They were once so close. Kate is somewhat of a peacemaker, so I think her being there will be integral if there’s any hope of the boys reconciling.