According to an insider, Prince William is "extremely concerned" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The 37-year-old royal and his younger sibling are said to have "grown apart" since the Duke and Duchess tied the knot in May 2018 - but Prince William remains determined to support his brother through the tough times in his life.
The insider told Us Weekly: "William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan.
"Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he'll open up to him about his current struggles.
"William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water."