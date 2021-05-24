Princess Charlene unable to leave South Africa after contracting an infection

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco has remained in South Africa after she contracted an infection.

This is according to the Royal Palace of Monaco.

The Royal, who was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa, has been in the country raising awareness around rhino poaching. And while she was meant to fly back to Monaco, she has been unable to.

The statement comes after the princess was meant to be a guest of honour at this weekend's Monaco F1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo.

In a statement, the palace said: “During a trip to the African continent as part of a wildlife conservation mission, Princess Charlene contracted an ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection that does not allow her to travel.

“Unfortunately, she will not be able to attend the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix. Princess Charlene sends her best wishes to the Automobile Club of Monaco, organiser of the event, as well as to the drivers and teams involved in this great automobile competition.”

Prior to the statement being released, the mother of two and wife of Monaco’s leader, Prince Albert II, had been posting images of herself with rhino that are being dehorned to save them from poachers.

In March Princess Charlene was praised by South Africans for attending the memorial service of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. The king's memorial took place at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

Dressed in full black with a lace veil covering her hair, the royal got tongues wagging on social media thanks to her prominent seating upfront with other members of the Zulu royal family and other VIPs.

Those watching the memorial praised the princess for how she carried herself throughout the service, noting that she was accustomed to Zulu traditions because she stood up and bowed down for elders including Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Many noted how emotional she was throughout the service.

While many were surprised to see a European monarch in attendance, it came as no surprise to others as Princess Charlene has long had a strong bond with the late Zulu king. So much so that His Majesty considered her a daughter and a member of his family.