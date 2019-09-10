Princess Charlotte. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Princess Charlotte, four loves unicorns and thinks the mythical creatures are "very cool". The four-year-old royal was spotted with a sparkly charm in the shape of the horned horses when she started school last week and her father, Prince William, has admitted she's a big fan of the mythical creatures.

Speaking on a visit to Harcombe House in Devon, South West England, on Monday (09.09.19) as he attended an art therapy session, William said: "My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them. Very cool."

The facility is the home of the Firefighter's Charity and the prince made the visit in honour of Emergency Services Day, which pays tribute to the work done by the police, fire and emergency medical workers and WIlliam praised their "bravery and dedication".

He said ahead of his visit: "As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances.

"It is only fitting that we should recognise the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities."

Meanwhile, it has been claimed Charlotte - who has brothers Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, 16 months - was nicknamed 'Warrior Princess' at Willcocks Nursery in London, which she attended for 18 months, because of her "feisty" personality and "tomboy" nature.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "The other nickname that she had when she was at Willcocks Nursery, which was up until just before the summer, was Warrior Princess.

"I'm wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her. Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy.

"She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality."