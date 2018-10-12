Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP)

Princess Eugenie - who is ninth in line to the throne - tied the knot with her long-term partner, 32-year-old Casamigos ambassador Jack Brooksbank, during a moving ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday. The 28-year-old royal was given away by her father Prince Andrew, as around 850 guests - including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her sister Princess Beatrice - watched on.

Princess Eugenie of York walks down the aisle with her father, the Duke of York, for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who married in the same venue in May this year - were also present at the ceremony, whilst William and Catherine’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took on pageboy and bridesmaid roles.

The bridesmaids and page boys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)

Also among the guests were a host of celebrities, including Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding, Stephen Fry, James Blunt, Naomi Campbell, Tracey Emin, Pixie Geldof, Ricky Martin, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Liv Tyler, Jack Whitehall and Robbie Williams.

Princess Eugenie’s 30-year-old sister Beatrice served as her maid of honour, whilst Jack’s best man was his brother Thomas.

Princess Eugenie is truly living out a real-life fairytale. 👑 She looks stunning in her #RoyalWedding dress. pic.twitter.com/vn0pjveb9N — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 12, 2018

Alongside Princess Charlotte, other bridesmaids included Mia Tindall - daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall - Mia's cousins Savannah and Isla, Eugenie's goddaughter Maud Windsor and Robbie Williams' daughter, Theodora.

And joining Prince George as pageboy was Louis de Givenchy, who is the son of friends.

The couple’s marriage was watched by around 1,200 members of the public, who were selected by ballot to listen to a live broadcast in the castle grounds, whilst thousands more lined the streets of Windsor to watch the procession outside.

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Andrew Matthews, Pool via AP)

Princess Eugenie of York, right, and Jack Brooksbank travel from St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle after their wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday, Oct 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Following the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth is set to host an afternoon reception in St George's Hall at the castle, whilst an evening party will take place at the York family home, the Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.