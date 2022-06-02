Queen Elizabeth shares message to the nation on Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II has penned a message to the nation to mark her Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old monarch, who signed off the letter Elizabeth R, the Queen, hopes the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth will create "happy memories" as they celebrate her 70-year reign on the British throne during the four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. "I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions. Watch video:

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm." The words were released alongside a new portrait of the queen sitting in the Victoria Vestibule in her private apartments at Windsor Castle. In the regal photograph taken by Ranald Mackechnie, Her Royal Highness is wearing a dusty blue coat by Angela Kelly with scalloped-shaped pearl embellishments around the collar and the trim.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the distance, the castle's Round Tower can be seen through the window behind the queen. The celebrations will commence with the Trooping the Colour military parade on Thursday. It will be followed by a thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday and the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.