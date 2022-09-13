Remembering Queen Elizabeth through her favourite theatre shows

It’s no secret that Queen Elizabeth II was a major fan of the arts. This was evident at her recent queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which took place in June to mark her historical 70-year reign - the event featured acclaimed hit musicals from across the West End and Broadway, including “The Phantom of the Opera”, “Hamilton” and “The Lion King.” One of her most memorable moments was the 2009 stunt that she and her husband of over seven decades, Prince Philip were spotted inside the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre) while on a private outing to watch the award-winning play “War Horse”.

“War Horse” is a play based on the book of the same name by writer Michael Morpurgo, adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford. A scene from ‘War Horse’. Picture: Handspring Puppet Company Facebook According to numerous reports, the royal pair were seated just after the lights dimmed, with no visible security or escort. Only a handful of audience members at the production of West End’s War Horse saw the monarch wearing a dark green dress and her husband taking their seats in the front of the circle.

It wasn't after the show, when the lights went back up, that the audience realised that the royal couple was seated among them, and they gave them a round of applause. It appears this was not a once-off event. The pair were used to making numerous private trips to the theatre without being noticed. Some of their private outings included “Crazy for You” in 1993, “Billy Elliot” in 2006, the hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012 and “My Fair Lady in the West End.

The Queen was reportedly also a major lover of musicals, including “Oklahoma!” and “Annie Get Your Gun. According to London’s What’s On Stage, in 1999, the Queen embarked on a one-off tour of London theatres, visiting the Young Vic, the Almeida, the National Theatre and Lyceum Theatre. The Queen served as patron of the National Theatre from 1974 - 2019, overseeing the venue's growth and productions. She was also a devotee of the Royal Shakespeare Company over the decades.

