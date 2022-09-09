Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and more musical greats pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Sirs Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney are among the greats of the music world to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch died on Thursday afternoon at the age of the 96, sparking an outpouring of grief around the world, and a number of the UK's legendary performers have taken to their social media accounts to reflect on her death.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Forever Young” singer Stewart, 77, admitted it has been a devastating few days because he was also mourning the loss of his brother. He tweeted: “It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96. “Like Don, the queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. What a privilege it was to perform for her.

“My deepest sympathies to the royal family. “God save the King.” Watch video:

Story continues below Advertisement

Jagger, 79, also reflected on how the queen had been a constant presence throughout his life. He posted: "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. “I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the royal family.”

Story continues below Advertisement

A separate message from his band the Rolling Stones read: “The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others.” Like Stewart, Beatles legend McCartney, 80, also pledged his support for King Charles. He tweeted: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Long live the King.” Sir Tom Jones, 82, remembered the queen as a “reassuring force in difficult times”. Sir Tom Jones. File picture: Nardus Engelbrecht/Sapa He wrote: “Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence and inspiration throughout my life.

“She was a reassuring force in difficult times, her dedication was faultless and her commitment to duty unrivalled. “I am honoured and blessed to have witnessed her reign. “My deepest sympathies to the royal family and gratefully I said, long live the King.”

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, said he believed Elizabeth was the country's greatest queen. He tweeted: “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.” His Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler, also 73, added in his own post: “Sad to hear of the queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned queen. Always a staple of growing up in England.”

Duran Duran shared a lengthy tribute to the “remarkable” monarch. They wrote on Instagram: “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. “She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine.