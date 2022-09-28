Royal Family’s social media accounts updated to mark end of official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth

The Royal Family’s social media accounts have been updated to mark the end of the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth. Accounts for the family and those of the Prince and Princess of Wales, which had displayed the royal crest as their profile pictures following the monarch’s death on September 8, have been updated to show pictures of the reigning monarch King Charles and the Queen Consort, as well as one of Prince William and his wife.

The national mourning period for the Queen, who passed away aged 96, ended after a 10-day series of events that culminated with her state funeral on September 19. The royals maintained another week of mourning after the late monarch was laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor. Watch video:

Their social media accounts remained unchanged until Tuesday when it announced the extended period of mourning had come to an end. Featuring a photo of the late monarch shortly after she ascended the throne aged 25 in 1953, the family’s official social accounts said: “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Camilla, Queen Consort pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II in London. David Ramos/Pool via REUTERS “The Royal Family account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account’s profile picture changed to a picture of William and his wife Catherine on a trip to Ireland, showing them laughing with their arms around each other while standing on a cliff top. Flags on royal residences were also returned to full mast at 8am on Tuesday. William had written on his social media in the wake of the Queen’s death: “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

Related video: “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

