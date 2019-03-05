Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, second left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Picture: AP

The social media teams behind the British royal family's official accounts are stamping down on social media trolls, urging all users to show "courtesy, kindness and respect" to others on the platform. The teams behind the social media channels for The Royal Family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace have shared a set of community guidelines for the likes of Twitter and Facebook and have urged all users to show "courtesy, kindness and respect" to all those online as well as the royals.

A foreword reads: "In these guidelines are in place to help create a safe environment on all social media channels run by The Royal Family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace. The aim of our social media channels is to create an environment where our community can engage safely in debate and is free to make comments, questions and suggestions.

"We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities. In order to help create this safe environment we have set out some guidelines which apply to any engagement with us or other members of the community on any of our social media channels. By engaging with our social media channels you agree to follow these guidelines."

A tweet on Kensington Palace's official Twitter account reads: "Today we have published guidelines for interacting with The @RoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse and Kensington Palace social media channels."

Attached to the tweet was a link to an extended document, which reminds members of the public that they will "send any comments they deem appropriate to law enforcement authorities for investigation as they feel necessary or is required by law".



