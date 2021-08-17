Sarah Ferguson hopes novel will be 'the next Bridgerton'

Sarah Ferguson hopes her Mills & Boon romance “Her Heart For A Compass” will be "the next 'Bridgerton'". The 61-year-old writer recently released her Mills & Boon romance “Her Heart For A Compass” and Sarah hopes it will be adapted for the screen like Julia Quinn's saucy “Bridgerton” series.

She told the “Tea With Twiggy” podcast: "I hope that it can be made into the next 'Bridgerton'. I need this book to be 'Pride And Prejudice' meets '24'." Sarah's historical fiction book is based on her great-great aunt Lady Margaret Montagu. She explained: "I invented a history for her that incorporated real people and events, including some of my other ancestors.

“I created a friendship between my heroine and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s sixth child, and I drew on many parallels from my life for Lady Margaret’s journey. “I have long held a passion for historical research and telling the stories of strong women in history through film and television. “I am proud to bring my personal brand of historical fiction to the publishing world."

And it was previously revealed that Sarah had been holding talks about turning it into a TV series. A source told Variety: "[Sarah's team] is already in talks with at least one streaming service and will be approaching others once a 360-degree treatment of the book is finished. “These will include Amazon and Netflix. Everyone involved is looking at the success of 'Bridgerton' as a demonstration of the immense appeal of period drama on streaming services."