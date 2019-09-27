Sarah Ferguson cried when she found out her daughter Princess Beatrice was engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The 59-year-old writer and her ex-husband Prince Andrew feel like the "luckiest people ever to have two great sons-in-law" after their eldest daughter got engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a recent weekend break in Italy.
Taking to her Instagram account, the charity patron - who is also known as "Fergie" - wrote: "I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law (sic)."