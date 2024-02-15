‘Suits’ star Abigail Spencer hails former co-star Duchess of Sussex as one of her closest friends

The 42-year-old actress had a recurring role on the US drama series alongside the Duchess of Sussex in the years before she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, and hailed her former co-star - who, along with her husband, relinquished all royal duties in favour of a life in LA in 2020 - as one of her closest friends.

She told E! News: "Look, she's a phenomenon. She's the most wonderful. One of my dearest friends. Her loveliness obviously shines, and then it spilled out onto everything."

Since leaving the royal family, Meghan and Harry - who have Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet together - have described themselves as activists and fronted multi-million dollar deals with streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify, where they have created content that focuses on their quest for an ostensibly private life.

Under the name of Meghan Markle, the 42-year-old royal played lawyer Rachel Zane on the hit drama series - which ended in 2019 - and is being given a new lease of life as 'Suits: LA', but a new report has confirmed fans hoping to see Meghan make a return to TV will be disappointed.