The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask for donations over gifts for Lilibet 'Lili' Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked those who were wishing to send their baby daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana a gift to instead consider sending a donation to the women's charities close to their hearts.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcomed Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on Friday, and they have told those "inquiring" about sending presents for the newborn to consider sending some money to or learning about the work of one of the charities close to their hearts.

At the bottom of their message of thanks, the couple wrote: "For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support of learn more about these organisations working for women and girls: Girls Inc, Harvest Home, CAMFED and the Myna Mahila Foundation."

Harry and Meghan previously personally donated R1.7 million to African girl's education charity CAMFED.

They chose to gift the money to celebrate their birthdays last year, with Harry turning 36 in September, and Meghan celebrating her 39th birthday the previous month.

What's more, the charity raised an additional R1.6 million on behalf of the couple.

Confirming their new arrival, the couple said in a statement: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Harry and Meghan - who also have Archie, two, together - named their little one after the former's late mother Princess Diana and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

A spokesperson for the couple added in a statement: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The Duke and Duchess admitted their daughter is "more than they could have ever imagined".

A statement from the couple, posted on their Archewell Foundation charity website, read: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."