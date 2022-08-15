The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to return to the UK to attend charity events

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to visit the UK in September.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan last visited Britain in June for a brief trip with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and now the couple have confirmed plans to return from their home in California to attend several charity events in the country next month.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The couple will head to Manchester to attend the One Young World Summit on September 5.