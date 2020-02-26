Thomas Markle has slammed his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, for "insulting" Queen Elizabeth with their recent statement.
The 75-year-old retired lighting director - who has been estranged from the former actress since her marriage to Harry in May 2018 - is very "upset" with the couple following their public statement which appeared to take a swipe at the prince's grandmother and the royal family when they confirmed they would not be using Sussex Royal in their branding.
Thomas told TMZ: "I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now. I don't think they have the right to use the word Royal.
"I don't think they have a right to speak to the Queen in the way they have spoken to her, I think it's an insult to the Queen and to the British people."
And Thomas claimed his daughter - whose mother, Doria Ragland, was her only relative in attendance at her wedding - had a history of "dumping" those around her.