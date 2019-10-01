The Duchess of Sussex Meghan on Tuesday graced the University of Johannesburg (UJ) where she addressed a selected group of students in a cordoned off area.
Lots of anticipation was evident on campus, but for some the excitement soon turned into disappointment once the students realised they would not be able to mingle with the famous royal who played Rachel Zane on the American legal drama "Suits".
She has since retired from acting but remains an outspoken feminist who often addresses issues of gender inequality
UJ final year journalism student Thembelihle Qwabe said while she felt sad, she also understood that the Duchess of Sussex needed to be protected.
She had been looking forward to hearing a message of hope from the royal who is of mixed heritage.
Qwabe complained that some students were not allowed to speak to, or interact, with Meghan.
“It is pretty sad that we didn’t get an opportunity to listen to her, especially for us as Black African women. At first we heard that she was coming but we thought it was just a rumour as nothing was communicated,” said Qwabe.