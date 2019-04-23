Britain's Prince Louis. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Palace

London — The youngest child of Prince William and his wife Kate celebrates his first birthday on Tuesday. Kensington Palace marked his milestone with a series of images that they shared on its official social media pages on Monday, alongside the caption: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow (sic)".

The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈



The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019

Louis is fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, his father Prince William, his brother Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte. He has largely been kept out of the public eye in his first year.

His birthday comes two days after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 Sunday.

Happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!



Our video includes a photograph from each decade of The Queen’s life, from an image of her as a baby in 1926, to her visit to King’s College last month. #QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty pic.twitter.com/E2J8c5rziD — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2019



