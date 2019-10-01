The Joburg leg of the Sussex Royal Tour continues as Duchess Meghan arrives for a surprise visit at the University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus on Tuesday morning, while her husband Prince Harry is still in Malawi.
Today he will be visiting the Mauwa Health Centre.
Dressed in a sleeveless, tunic nude dress, the Duchess of Sussex received a warm welcome from the UJ students and by Susana Glavan, Director of the British Council in South Africa, as well as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala.