WATCH: Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise visit at UJ









Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko The Joburg leg of the Sussex Royal Tour continues as Duchess Meghan arrives for a surprise visit at the University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus on Tuesday morning, while her husband Prince Harry is still in Malawi. Today he will be visiting the Mauwa Health Centre. Dressed in a sleeveless, tunic nude dress, the Duchess of Sussex received a warm welcome from the UJ students and by Susana Glavan, Director of the British Council in South Africa, as well as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala.

.@go2uj Professor Marwala has accompanied Meghan inside, where she will share remarks and join a number of academics and students as they continue an ongoing roundtable discussion about access challenges. pic.twitter.com/5JMjs7edI8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 1, 2019

Duchess Meghan is set to join a discussion around gender-based violence at ActionAid South Africa, a global justice federation working to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication.

Duchess Meghan arrives at the University of Johannesburg @go2uj, where she was greeted by Susana Glavan, Director of the British Council in South Africa, and Professor Tshilidzi Marwala. pic.twitter.com/ayNx7CzKzl — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 1, 2019

ActionAid South Africa aims to empower people with rights and resilience.

They work with over one thousand young women in Cape Town and Johannesburg providing support and training through the Young Urban Women programme to change the choices young women in our country have to make every day.

While in Cape Town last week, Duchess Meghan took time to visit the post office in Claremont, where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally murdered earlier last month, to pay her respects.

The 19-year-old was allegedly killed by a 42-year-old post office worker - who is currently in custody and has been charged with rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

On Monday, Duchess Meghan received a warm reception from the girls,from the Timbuktu in the Valley activity centre for local children, who showcased their handiwork with an impromptu gift – presenting a drawing to the Meghan.

While at Victoria Yards, the Duchess also had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of, and how to enable a 'well-being economy' thanks to co-director of the Maker's Valley Partnership, Simon Sizwe.








