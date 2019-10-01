Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Joburg leg of the Sussex Royal Tour continues as Duchess Meghan arrives for a surprise visit at the University of Johannesburg, Kingsway Campus on Tuesday morning, while her husband Prince Harry is still in Malawi. 

Today he will be visiting the Mauwa Health Centre.

Dressed in a sleeveless, tunic nude dress, the Duchess of Sussex received a warm welcome from the UJ students and by Susana Glavan, Director of the British Council in South Africa, as well as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala. 

Duchess Meghan is set to join a discussion around gender-based violence at ActionAid South Africa, a global justice federation working to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication.

ActionAid South Africa aims to empower people with rights and resilience. 

They work with over one thousand young women in Cape Town and Johannesburg providing support and training through the Young Urban Women programme to change the choices young women in our country have to make every day.

While in Cape Town last week, Duchess Meghan took time to visit the post office in Claremont, where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally murdered earlier last month, to pay her respects.

The 19-year-old was allegedly killed by a 42-year-old post office worker - who is currently in custody and has been charged with rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

On Monday, Duchess Meghan received a warm reception from the girls,from the Timbuktu in the Valley activity centre for local children, who showcased their handiwork with an impromptu gift – presenting a drawing to the Meghan.

While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and “makers” together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level. It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley. She was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo who shared this info about the logo for his line: “The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.” Such a beautiful and touching sentiment! Artists, artisans, sculptors, metal workers and carpenters are all part of the fabric of Victoria Yards, but it also utilizes the power of The DICE programme which supports several other local organisations in their work with marginalised youth and women. These include: 94 Colours (run by The Duchess’ guides for the day, Hector and Sibusiso), CDP (a development programme for young unemployed and marginalised women that provides training to start creative enterprises), Enke (rebuilds the confidence and self-belief of unemployed youth through training and practical experience), 26’10 South (an architecture firm designing a local youth centre) and ReimagiNation (works with local secondary school students to create a social and creative enterprising mindset). Stay tuned for more updates from this special afternoon. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

While at Victoria Yards, the Duchess also had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of, and how to enable a ‘well-being economy’ thanks to co-director of the Maker’s Valley Partnership, Simon Sizwe.

While at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg this afternoon, The Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of, and how to enable a ‘wellbeing economy’ thanks to Co-Director of the Maker’s Valley Partnership, Simon Sizwe. Simon was awarded a full scholarship to attend the Young African Leaders Initiative programme initiated by President Obama, and he explained that by investing in the overall well-being of a community and its people, and focusing on that economy, you can enrich everyone for a better quality of life. She also met with the owners of Sobae Frozen, an entrepreneurial duo who created their small business as a solution to food waste, creating vegan sorbet from unused fruit from Victoria Yards. At the end of her visit, The Duchess was moved by the original poetry of Belita Andre, the winner of the Poetry Grandslam. In her reading she said: “The Maker’s Valley is a social and enterprise hub, a wave between my corner of the world and yours. Insisting that beyond the anchors of survival. How to make sure that everyone gets to shore, pass around an ocean of stars, not because our sleepless nights are equal but because our dreams are.” • #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

