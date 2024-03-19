WATCH: Kate and William spotted at farm shop, first photos since surgery

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared smiling and relaxed during a shopping trip with her husband Prince William on Sunday. These is the first time the royal couple together since Kate's recent surgery.

Watch the video below: The footage, obtained by The Sun newspaper, shows Kate at a farm shop near their Windsor home.

With her hair down and dressed casually in a black jacket and leggings, she was seen chatting with William while carrying a shopping bag. The outing suggests a positive step in Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery. The royal couple visited one of their favourite local shops, located about two kilometres from their residence within Windsor Home Park.