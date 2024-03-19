WATCH: Kate and William spotted at farm shop, first photos since surgery

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared smiling and relaxed during a shopping trip with her husband Prince William on Sunday.
These is the first time the royal couple together since Kate's recent surgery.
Watch the video below:
The footage, obtained by The Sun newspaper, shows Kate at a farm shop near their Windsor home.
With her hair down and dressed casually in a black jacket and leggings, she was seen chatting with William while carrying a shopping bag.
The outing suggests a positive step in Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery.
The royal couple visited one of their favourite local shops, located about two kilometres from their residence within Windsor Home Park.
Earlier, Kate was unable to attend the St Patrick's Day parade as she continued her recovery.
While details of her surgery haven't been officially disclosed, friends suggest she might soon address the issue to dispel rumours circulating during her absence.
IOL Lifestyle