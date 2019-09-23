Traditional dancers preparing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Nyanga. Picture and video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Traditional dancers are currently preparing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Nyanga Township in Cape Town. Their Royal Highnesses will mark their first visit in South Africa to a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga, which teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

The Justice Desk is an NGO supported by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which the duke serves as president and the duchess as vice-president.

To date, the Justice Desk has directly assisted over 35 000 individuals, schools and communities.

On arrival at Nyanga Methodist Church, The duke and duchess of will meet Jessica Dewhurst, Justice Desk founder and Queen’s Young Leader, and Theodora Luthuli, Justice Desk community leader.





Dewhurst will take Their Royal Highnesses on a walking tour of various activities taking place. Moving into the learning centre, Theodora will then introduce them to the centre’s founder, Sylvia Hobe.

Following their visit to Nyanga, Meghan and Harry will be visiting the District Six Museum. Their three-day tour will include a visit to Bo-Kaap and Monwabisi Beach where they will be visiting Waves for Change (W4C), an NGO which supports local surf mentors who provide mental health services to vulnerable people living in sub-economic areas.

Within the Waves for Change stable is the LunchBox Fund, one of the four charities to benefit from public donations made to mark the birth of Meghan and Harry's son Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)