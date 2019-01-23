Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool via AP)

London — A stranger's comment on one's growing stomach may not always be welcome but a pregnant Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, took it all in her stride last week when a pensioner called her "a fat lady". The former "Suits" actress, who recently revealed she is six months pregnant, laughed off the remark, meant as a compliment about her growing baby bump.

On a visit to animal welfare charity Mayhew, of which she is patron, the 37-year-old royal was being introduced to pensioners who have benefited from the organisation's animal therapy programme when an elderly woman named Peggy took a more casual approach to speaking to a member of the royal family.

"Lovely lady, you are, may the good Lord always bless you," Peggy told the duchess. "And you're a fat lady," she added, smiling and looking at Meghan's tummy.

"I'll take it," Meghan replied, laughing along with others.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first-born is due in April.



