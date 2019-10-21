Prince Harry has played down rumours of a rift between himself and his brother Prince William but admits they have "good days and bad days".
The flame-haired royal - who has five-month-old son Archie with his wife Duchess Meghan - has played down rumours of a rift between the siblings, insisting they will "always be there" for each other.
Speaking on the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, he said: "We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.
We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly.
The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."