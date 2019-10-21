WATCH: Prince Harry and Prince William have "good days and bad days"









Prince William and Prince Harry. Picture: Bang Showbiz Prince Harry has played down rumours of a rift between himself and his brother Prince William but admits they have "good days and bad days". The flame-haired royal - who has five-month-old son Archie with his wife Duchess Meghan - has played down rumours of a rift between the siblings, insisting they will "always be there" for each other. Speaking on the ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, he said: "We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Princes Harry and William were subjected to rumours of a rift after Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, split from their joint charity with Prince William and Duchess Catherine back at the beginning of the year.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the two couples were going their separate ways when it came to The Royal Foundation, but would continue working together on other projects, including mental health charity Heads Together.

The palace said in a statement: "Both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation's mental health program, Heads Together.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better."

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge later removed Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex from their charity name whilst the latter started their own royal foundation called Sussex Royal.