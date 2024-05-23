WATCH: The Australian man who claims to be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s lovechild launches new paternity battle

Queensland-based, British-born Australian Simon Dorante-Day has been on a mission to establish his royal lineage and the possibility of having blue blood in his veins. Who is Simon Dorante-Day? Simon Dorante-Day was born in 1966 in Gosport, Portsmouth, UK, and adopted by Karen and David Day at eight months old. His adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, previously served the Queen and Prince Philip in a Royal household, with Ernest receiving an Imperial Service Award.

Dorante-Day's investigations suggest that Charles and Camilla formed a close bond in 1965. He claims that shortly after, during the time leading up to his birth, Camilla disappeared from the UK social scene for about nine months, while Charles was sent to Australia. He believes that a DNA test will confirm his assertions and uncover others who knew about the situation and may have been part of a larger scheme. Buckingham Palace has never publicly addressed Dorante-Day’s claims, but he continues to seek validation of his identity.

With the King and Queen planning a royal visit to Australia in October, Simon sees an opportunity to initiate a legal bid. He intends to take them to court, urging them to undergo a paternity test. In an interview with 7News, Simon expressed his determination to uncover the truth. While keeping specific details of the case private, he assured that he and his wife, Dr Elvianna Dorante-Day, have been diligently working to gather evidence.

Regarding his legal strategy, Simon told the outlet, “What am I going to do this time? Well, I’d be a very silly person not to take action when he comes into the same jurisdiction as me. But I think I’d be even sillier to reveal my hand prematurely.” “You know, there’s always something going on in the background here at our place. It never stops. People think just because it goes quiet on Facebook, the case is quiet, but it doesn’t. We’re hammering in the background.” Simon has been seeking a DNA test from Charles and Camilla for several years. He clarifies, “These accusations that I’m doing this for money? Yeah, right, okay. And I’m doing it for fame? None is true.”

“I’m 100 percent confident that I will have the answers,” he asserts. “I’m not doing all this to be a Facebook character. And I’ve had to learn to do this objectively at times because we were private people.” “All we want is the truth. All we want him to do is tell the truth, and her, Camilla as well. They both need to own up.”