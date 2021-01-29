Safety concerns over 'Silhouette Challenge'

Almost every week, influencers come up with new challenges to try on social media. However, certain people find joy in ruining things for everyone. Perhaps you've seen the “Silhouette Challenge” where participants are dressed down and then quickly transition into sexy garb, dancing to Paul Anka’s song, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, before sliding right into Doja Cat’s “Streets”. While it was meant to be a fun thing, there has been a warning issued for those who go completely naked for the challenge. Twitter user @ZySavy wrote: “If y’all do the #silhouettechallenge please do not do it completely naked. Long story short, red is a primary colour that can be easily removed with video editing. If you don’t want your naked highly visible butt shared on the web... you know the rest.”

It comes after @be_Daniel tweeted he and his friend were working on an app that would remove the filters.

He said: “I’m about to break the internet. I and my homie just finished developing an app that will get past any Snapchat filter and get the original media. I’ll post the link for you to download.”

Although the tweet has since been deleted, there are still safety concerns. So please, before you participate in any social media challenge, make sure it is safe to do so and that it will not leave you exposed to ridicule.

Here are some of the reactions regarding the attempt to strip others without consent.

because it’s not actually about wanting to see naked women. its about having the power to see naked women who do not want to be seen naked. https://t.co/ROodfaqmnE — Candice (@spinnellii) January 28, 2021