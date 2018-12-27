She admits to going through some challenges in her life when she put together Limpopo Champions League. “I was dealing with this newfound fame. I was dealing with having my own money. For the first time in my life, I was not broke, I could afford whatever I wanted. “With this album I also communicate a clear message that Tsonga people belong. Often we are treated as if we should not be in South Africa and people think we all need to look a specific way. We belong like everyone else, and this album celebrates that”



She also tackles social issues such as patriarchy on a song titled, Don’t Tell Me What To Do. “As females, we’re always told what to do. “I’m saying, don’t even try telling me what to do. We are our own people.”

Limpopo Champions League is available on all music platforms.