will.i.am, Jessie J, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones. Pic: ITV Studios

They are little people with big voices, all looking to impress the judges in 'The Voice Kids UK'. The series returned to ITV Choice and so far it's been bigger and better than before.

The original coaches will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott are all back with Emma Willis once again hosting the show. Newcomer, Jessie J makes her debut on the show.

Pixie says she’s happy to be back because the kids bring her much joy.

“I do miss it when I’m not doing it because the kids bring me so much happiness. They work so hard and it makes me feel very proud. Seeing talent at the beginning of their career is still so exciting to me,” said Pixie.

This year the competition is opened up to duos for the first time. Both solo singers and double acts, aged seven to 14, are eligible to come and sing their hearts out in a bid to get a coveted chair turn.

"And, after each performance, regardless of whether they’ve won a place with will, Danny, Pixie or Jessie, all four coaches will turn to give the singers words of advice and encouragement.

“Seeing such young singers alongside each other – whether they’re brothers and sisters or best friends – and singing so beautifully and doing their best… it gets me choked up at times. There’s something special in seeing a duo share the experience together. I’ve never been in a duo but it must be lovely,” she said.

So far Pixie won both season of the kids competition, this time around, she’s hoping to hit a hat-trick.

“I believe in my team. I just want the best for them, so I’d love one of them to win. I’ve got a wide variety of personality, big characters, big singers and pretty much, to sum them up, I’d say they’re kids that make you smile massively but have real emotion in their voices that could make you cry too,” said Pixie.

About Jessie joining the panel, Pixie said it’s great having her on the team.

“She’s an amazing singer. She can pretty much do anything with her voice. She obviously knows what she’s looking for. And it’s just great having a fourth coach. For energy, for banter and – for me – girl power! It could be tough being in the middle of Will and Danny. They’d go off on tangents and I’d have to rein them in all the time. Or try and join in the craziness! So, it’s great to have another girl on the side and it’s no longer all boy banter,” said Pixie.

At the end of the competition, a final four will perform in the live final in the hope of winning £30,000 bursary towards their musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando.

*Catch Pixie Lott on The Voice Kids UK on ITV Choice on Sundays at 6pm.