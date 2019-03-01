If you’re a DStv subscriber on any package, all SuperSport channels will be available for you to stream online on DStv Now on 2 and 3 March. Whether you’re a DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family or Access customer – you’ll get the full DStv Premium sports experience using the DStv Now app. It’s the greatest pass of the season.
What’s on this weekend?
SuperRugby
Lions vs Bulls, 2 March live at 3 pm on SS1
Stormers vs Sharks, 2 March live at 5 pm on SS1
International Cricket
SA vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, 3 March live at 10 am on SS2
English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspurs vs Arsenal, 2 March at 2.30 pm on SS3
Everton vs Liverpool, 3 March at 6.15 pm on SS3
Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2 March at 9.45 pm on SS7
Italian Series A
Lazio vs Roma, 2 March at 9.30 pm on SS9
Napoli vs Juventus, 3 March at 9.30 pm on SS9
How to watch Supersport using the DStv Now app:
-
Go to now.dstv.com and download the DStv Now app for Apple or Android.
-
Open the app and tap Register.
-
Enter your ID number and follow the prompts to create a username and password.
-
Go to Live and start watching SuperSport.
If you already have the DStv Now app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.
Worried about data?
If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, stream SuperSport with DStv Now data bundles from Telkom, Vodacom or MTN. Remember: go into Quality Settings in the app and choose a lower setting so you use less data when you stream.
Buy your DStv Now data bundles via USSD Telkom (*180!1*5*1*3*1#), MTN (*136*2*999#) and Vodacom (*135#)”