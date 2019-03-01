If you’re a DStv subscriber on any package, all SuperSport channels will be available for you to stream online on DStv Now on 2 and 3 March. Whether you’re a DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family or Access customer – you’ll get the full DStv Premium sports experience using the DStv Now app. It’s the greatest pass of the season.

What’s on this weekend?

SuperRugby

Lions vs Bulls, 2 March live at 3 pm on SS1

Stormers vs Sharks, 2 March live at 5 pm on SS1

International Cricket

SA vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, 3 March live at 10 am on SS2





English Premier League

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Arsenal, 2 March at 2.30 pm on SS3

Everton vs Liverpool, 3 March at 6.15 pm on SS3





Spanish La Liga

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2 March at 9.45 pm on SS7





Italian Series A

Lazio vs Roma, 2 March at 9.30 pm on SS9

Napoli vs Juventus, 3 March at 9.30 pm on SS9





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





How to watch Supersport using the DStv Now app:

Go to now.dstv.com and download the DStv Now app for Apple or Android. Open the app and tap Register. Enter your ID number and follow the prompts to create a username and password. Go to Live and start watching SuperSport.

If you already have the DStv Now app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.

Worried about data?

If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, stream SuperSport with DStv Now data bundles from Telkom, Vodacom or MTN. Remember: go into Quality Settings in the app and choose a lower setting so you use less data when you stream.

Buy your DStv Now data bundles via USSD Telkom (*180!1*5*1*3*1#), MTN (*136*2*999#) and Vodacom (*135#)”