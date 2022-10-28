Mark your calendar for the Gift Fair and THIS IS ART at the CTICC in November

The two much-loved lifestyle events of the festive season, the annual Gift Fair, and THIS IS ART return to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday 26th November to Sunday 27th November 2022.

You can do all your festive shopping at the Gift Fair, and on the same day, visit THIS IS ART, where local art works from a wide range of artists will be on display for sale.

The Gift Fair, in its third year, hosts a wide variety of local entrepreneurs showcasing gifts and selling arts and crafts, books and games, health and beauty, jewellery and stationery, homeware and much more. THIS IS ART, in its second year, is aimed at promoting local and emerging artists and their work, ranging from conceptual to textile art, ceramics to drawings, photography to printmaking and sculpture to painting.

Artists are provided with space to setup mini exhibitions, as well as pop-up art studios and interesting workshops, which provide art enthusiasts, gallerists and buyers with a unique look into the creative process and an opportunity to commission works from emerging artists.