Disney+ 'set to crack down on password sharing' in November

Disney+ is reportedly set to crack down on password sharing in a few weeks. Last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the company's plans to follow Netflix's lead after the streaming service started charging for extra users on an account.

According to Mobile Syrup, an email notice was sent to Canadian subscribers on Wednesday detailing its new rules for account sharing, which will be enforced in Canada from November 1. The message reportedly said: "Unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. "If we determine that you have violated this agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement."

Netflix's rules let premium subscribers add two extra people to their account, while standard subscribers can add one, with no such option for lower tiers. It's not known whether or not Disney+ will follow a similar set of restrictions depending on your plan.

Bob Iger previously revealed the company has the "technical capability" to monitor sign-ins, but he admitted tackling the issue might take longer than people expect. He said: "While it is likely you’ll see some impact in calendar '24, it’s possible that.. the work will not be completed within the calendar year.