New Afrikaans dark comedy ‘Die Onderonsie’ set to premiere on Showmax in December

Showmax’s latest movie, ‘Die Onderonsie’ (aka ‘The Quarrel’) is set to premiere next Friday, December 1. The streaming platform recently released the hilarious trailer for the upcoming film on YouTube.

The movie follows five ex-bandmates who come together for their annual reunion. Things become interesting when a dead body stirs up suspicion and violence among the friends. The debut feature film from multi-award winner Philip Nolte (2023 SAFTA winner ‘Sex in Afrikaans’, Silwerskerm award winner ‘Vossie Vergas Homself’), co-stars the likes of SAFTA nominee Simoné Pretorius (Hotel) and ‘Binnelanders’ stars Pietie Beyers and Lindsey Cele. ‘Getroud Met Rugby’ stars Adrian Steyn and former Mister World South Africa Sean van Noordwyk also feature in the film.

‘Die Onderonsie’ is written by rising star Morné Strydom, who also wrote and directed the quirky short film ‘Twintig Tone in ‘n Hangkas’, which earned Beyers a Best Actor nomination at last year’s Silwerskerm Awards.

Beyers, who plays Nic, the drummer in the band in ‘Die Onderonsie’, shared, “It sounds like a big cliché, but I really think there's some wild entertainment for everybody: some comedy, some thrilling moments, and a diverse cast. “There's a lovely performance by one of my English actor friends, Dean Goldblum. He's the pool boy, Chad, and he's very funny. And the movie has subtitles in English.” He went on to reference the Springboks, who just won the World Cup with a diverse group.