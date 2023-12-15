Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal recreated in ‘The Crown’

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was 20 when he sparked outrage by wearing a swastika armband to a friend’s “native and colonial” fancy costume party in 2008.

He turned up to the event, hosted by Olympic showjumper Richard Meade, in the outrageous outfit with his older brother Prince William, 41, who reportedly dressed in a skin-tight black leotard with leopard skin pattern and a matching leopard skin tail and paws.

‘The Crown’ shows Harry, played by Luther Ford, choosing the costume alongside William (Ed McVey) and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales (Meg Bellamy.)

Titled ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep,’ the episode sees Harry with William and Kate trying on costumes at Gloucestershire fancy dress shop Cotswold Costumes.