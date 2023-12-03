Prince William actor Ed McVey stunned by ‘electricity’ between himself and Princess Catherine star Meg Bellamy on ‘The Crown’

Ed McVey was stunned by the “electricity” between himself and Meg Bellamy on ‘The Crown’. The 24-year-old actor has made his TV debut playing Prince William in ‘The Crown’ and he’s recalled the instant connection he made with his co-star, who was cast as Kate Middleton – the future Catherine, Princess of Wales – at a table reading before being signed up for the part.

He told Rolling Stone UK: “It was the first time I met Meg. You could feel electricity in the air, which I wasn’t expecting.” McVey initially didn’t think he had much chance of getting the role. He said: “It was one of those things where you do the tape but you’re fully aware that everyone and their blonde-haired, blue-eyed brother is going to be putting in for Will, so it’s a bit of a long shot.”

McVey plays William from his late teens to mid-20s and he found his costumes particularly helpful in getting into character. He said: “The costumes are probably the most important bit for me. “I come in with William when he’s about 16, 17, and I go to 24, 25, and the clothes are so important in marking his age.

“(There was) really awkward, oversized trousers and clunky shoes. “I wanted him going from an innocent little boy who wants to sort of not be there, to a man who knows who he is and knows what he’s going to be and is present.”

And the actor also found it helpful to explore the real-life William’s music taste. He said: “He’s a big hip-hop fan, which is really cool.