Showmax set to launch brand-new look and app

Local streaming platform Showmax is on a roll when it comes to content. If you thought, the African streamer had served its best, well, gear up for even more as the new Showmax launches in February 2024 with a brand-new look, new app, and entirely new product suite.

“2024 is a big year for Showmax,” said CEO Marc Jury. “We will be kicking it off with a content slate packed with world-class entertainment from the world’s biggest brands, plus more African Originals than ever before and the first ever mobile Premier League plan for Africa.”

A look at the new Showmax app. Picture: Supplied Showmax Originals have proved to be very successful. Last year we had stellar shows such as ‘Spinners’, ‘Outlaws’ and ‘Convict Conman’ to name a few. In February, the streamer will be releasing a record 21 Showmax Originals from four African countries - meaning hours and hours of fresh content.

Reality TV fans will be spoilt for choice, with ‘Widows Unveiled’ - which will showcase the lives of famous widows such as Lerato Sengadi and Mpho Tshabalala - the late wife of Mandoza. ‘Chocolate Kings’, a show about male exotic dancers will certainly get viewers talking. Shows around the world of sex have proven to be a hit. Take for instance ‘This Body Works For Me,’ even if the second season was questionable. Dating show also gained popularity among viewers. ‘Bae Beyond Borders’ proved to be a hit and now viewers can be entertained by Ghana-set dating show ‘What Will People Say?’.

New seasons of hit shows like ‘The Mommy Club' and ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ - which is hinted to have a cast shake-up - can be expected. The cast of The Mommy Club, which is set to return for a second season on Showmax. Picture: Supplied

iEmmy nominees Tshedza Pictures are probably one of the most busy production houses in the country; they already have ‘Outlaws’ on the platform and are bringing high school drama ‘Youngins’. New seasons of Nigerian and Kenyan hit dramas ‘Flawsome’, ‘Single Kiasi’ can be expected. Showmax will be releasing four films for Valentine’s Day: ‘Forever Yena’, ‘Intlawulo’ and ‘Matilda en Matthys’ from South Africa and ‘The Counsellor' from Nigeria.

The cast of Tshedza Pictures produced ‘Outlaws’ currently screening on Showmax. Picture: Supplied The entertainment doesn't stop there with the adaptations of two local bestsellers: Angela Makholwa’s serial killer thriller ‘Red Ink', and international co-production ‘Catch Me A Killer', based on the memoir of Micki Pistorius, South Africa’s first serial killer profiler are to be expected.

As the battle between streamers heat up, Showmax will have to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, to name a few. Maybe the partnership between MultiChoice and Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky will guarantee Showmax an ongoing supply of hit international content. Hopefully, viewers can expect the influx of international titles to radically increase this year.