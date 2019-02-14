#MensConference19. Picture: Twitter

There’s never a dull moment on the streets of Twitterville. The hashtag 'Men's Conference' started topping the trend list on Monday as tweeps posted some of the most hilarious memes, snaps and videos of the highly anticipated event in Mzansi men's calendars for 2019.



It seems the plan for men to escape Valentine's Day is working, but who can blame them in these harsh economic conditions? The three-day fictitious conference 'kicked off' on Wednesday and is expected to last until Friday.





The event, which is the brainchild of Black Twitter, is not an actual event but a hashtag that was created by men to highlight some of the pressures they experience during the month of love, specifically on 14 February.





The notion of the men's conference continued to trend as more and more men joined the conversation. They even created mock agendas, one of which included guest speakers like DJ Fresh, JuJu, Emtee and performances by Kwesta, Sjava and Black Coffee.





The topic continues to trend as men all over the country pretend to in attendance, while others have provided some hilarious reasons as to why they can't attend, like being stuck in traffic due to heavy rains in various parts of the country.