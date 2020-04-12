Entertainment
Julius Malema
Julius Malema

This is why Julius Malema is trending on Twitter

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban - While South Africans were tucking into their Easter treats, Economic Freedom Fighters CIC Julius Malema was being dragged through the Twitter streets for siding with DJ Shimza who 'cold-shouldered' an aspiring dj on the social network platform at the weekend. 

The aspirant dj, DJ Ceega Wa Meropa tagged DJ Shimza in a tweet asking him for an invite to one of his lockdown shows. 

But Shimza responded that the youngster should stop harassing him.

This irked the Twitteratti who defended the youngster's plea and slammed Shimza for his response. 

DJ Ceega Wa Meropa's tweet was seen and responded to by DJ Black Coffee and later Durban radio station, Gagasi FM who went on to offer the youngster a residency. 

Shimza later took to Twitter to apologise for this response which earned him little respect from the Twitter community. 

Meanwhile, Malema tweeted that he agreed with Shimza's initial response.  


IOL
Julius Malema

Share this article: