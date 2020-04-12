This is why Julius Malema is trending on Twitter

Durban - While South Africans were tucking into their Easter treats, Economic Freedom Fighters CIC Julius Malema was being dragged through the Twitter streets for siding with DJ Shimza who 'cold-shouldered' an aspiring dj on the social network platform at the weekend. The aspirant dj, DJ Ceega Wa Meropa tagged DJ Shimza in a tweet asking him for an invite to one of his lockdown shows.

Am asking @Shimza01 to invite me on one of his lockdown shows since the president extended. Also askibg everyone who sees this tweet to RT — CeegaWaMeropa (@CeegaWaMeropa1) April 10, 2020

But Shimza responded that the youngster should stop harassing him.

You need to stop harassing me, it’s annoying — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) April 10, 2020

This irked the Twitteratti who defended the youngster's plea and slammed Shimza for his response.

Aybo!! @Shimza01 Since when is asking harassing? And he asked nicely. You could've just said No or better yet ignored. Harassing 😲😳 — * Ammy* (@lynndaam) April 10, 2020

Harsh and unnecessary bro. The brother was just asking polite — PO! Sessions ® (@DeepMarvin) April 10, 2020

DJ Ceega Wa Meropa's tweet was seen and responded to by DJ Black Coffee and later Durban radio station, Gagasi FM who went on to offer the youngster a residency.

Hey @CeegaWaMeropa1. How are you Tuesday’s looking like for a months residency on @ThatDriveKZN? https://t.co/1ATnsgmu74 — Gagasi FM (@gagasifm) April 10, 2020

Shimza later took to Twitter to apologise for this response which earned him little respect from the Twitter community.

Meanwhile, Malema tweeted that he agreed with Shimza's initial response.

Never be shaken by rubbish young man @Shimza01. You worked very hard to be where you are and can't be destroyed by those who suffer from self-hate. Apology accepted, now continue playing good music. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 11, 2020



