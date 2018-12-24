The coast of A Million Little Things.

2018 was filled with entertaining new shows- even locally produced storylines had viewers glued to their screens and at the edge of their seats. Let’s take a look at some new and old favourites that made a noise. 1. A Million Little Things: The family drama revolves around a group of friends who become motivated to living fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend. What makes it interesting is when some of the friends try to figure out why a perfectly “happy” man commits suicide.

2. American Woman: Starring Alicia Silverstone as Bonnie Nolan - she finds a new challenging life after she discovers her husband is having an affair. Amid the rise of second-wave feminism in the 1970s, the unconventional mom decides to leave her marriage and raise her two daughters by herself. She gets emotional help from her two best friends.

3. How To Get Away With Murder S5: The new season of the American legal drama is full of surprises. When you think you got the plot, it seeps right through your fingers, leaving you guessing again. This season we followed Annalise and her team fight and win cases, we meet a newcomer at the law clinic and witness a murder. Even if you’ve not watched seasons 1 through 4, season 5 is an easy catch-up.

4. This Is Us S3: If you balled your eyes out in season 1 and 2, then 3 is no different. The This Is Us-core kicks in almost immediately as Kate throws another “Not Pregnant” pregnancy test onto the pile. This season also focuses a lot on Randal wanting to adopt Deja’s and Kevin’s early stages of a hot relationship with Beth’s cousin Zoe which they find hard to keep away from Beth.

5. The Cry: Right from the get-go, this series tugs at your heartstrings. In episode one, Joanna and Alistair’s sleeping three-month-old son Noah was taken from his car seat in an Australian backwater while both parents were metres away, picking up a few things at the local shop. By expertly editing different timeframes together, episode one moves viewers fluently through the before and after. The Cry explores the taboos of motherhood with refreshing honesty.

6. Empire S3: Two years after losing Empire to Eddie Barker, Cookie and Lucious are still in the midst of picking up the pieces; in an effort to reclaim the Lyons' position in the music industry. The season really upped the game, the storyline is great and so is the music and new cast selection. Here too, if you haven’t watched previous seasons, it’s an easy catch-up.

7. iKhaya: This show follows the story of a man, Eddie, whose circumstances threaten to put his world in turmoil when a secret he has maintained is on the verge of coming out. Family values are challenged in this series when iKhaya explores the lives of two families unknowingly headed by one man. Season 2 of the show is set to return on Monday, January 7 at 8pm. In the new season, one of the wives forces her way to assert herself as the main wife.

8. Nkululeko: The 13 part drama series is a coming-of-age story set in the windswept streets of the infamous township, Khayelitsha. The show focuses on Nkululeko Zwai played by newcomer Aphiwe Mkefe, who is a talented mathematician preparing for a competition that could change his life and destiny forever. However, he makes an impulsive decision in a moment of blossoming love, and suddenly finds himself in deep trouble with his friends, and everything he has worked so hard for falls apart - leaving his future in jeopardy.

9. The Imposter S2: Following Season 1’s gripping storyline which zoned in on twin sisters, Mantwa and Matshepo Tau, whose lives took an unconventional twist when one of the sisters broke out of prison to claim the life of her identical twin. In Season 2, The Imposter follows the story of Tebogo ‘Tebza’ Modikoane who struggles to make ends meet and to provide for his daughter in a township called Kliptown, while his long-lost twin brother, Gary Mokoena lives a luxurious life, with manicured lawns, expensive cars and extreme wealth.

10. The Herd: Love, power and the pursuit of material wealth can drive a man to sacrifice his soul. The Herd, with an enigmatic supernatural storyline, explored the extent to which people will go to obtain their heart’s desires.