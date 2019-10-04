'Trackers' features SA's finest actors and offers plenty of thrills









The local cast from the upcoming TV series, 'Trackers'. Picture: Supplied 'Trackers' is one of the most anticipated TV shows. Based on Deon Meyer’s crime novel of the same title, this is the second time his work has been adapted for mainstream TV. In 2016, Cape Town, a six-part series based on Meyer’s novel, 'Dead Before Dying', aired in SA. Of course, viewers went gaga over the fact that it starred Boris Kodjoe as Sanctus Snook. The upcoming action series explores the world of organised crime, involving diamond smuggling, black rhinos and terrorism in Cape Town and features Sisanda Henna, Thapelo Mokoena, James Alexander, Sandi Schultz and Roland Marais. Gosh, I’m already giddy with excitement.





“The trailblazing and massively exciting co-production of 'Trackers' illustrates M-Net’s vision and commitment to shine the spotlight on the African film and television industry and provide fresh, proudly African narratives to our viewers as well as global audiences,” said MultiChoice chief executive for general entertainment Yolisa Phahle.

“It is also taking our longstanding relationship with Cinemax to the next level, allowing local and international talent to combine their world-class story-telling and production skills.”





I’m dumbfounded and devastated to learn that MultiChoice will be taking the A+Networks HISTORY, Crime + Investigation as well as Lifetime channels off the air at the end of the month.

It seems the contract renewal negotiations reached a stalemate, resulting in the pay TV platform’s decision to pull the plug on the channels. A+E Networks is still hoping to reach an agreement.

It said: “We have been very proactive in trying to reach an agreement that is best for our viewers and for DStv. Our goal is to continue to bring our high-quality, award-winning programming to our local audiences.

“Our channels are available to viewers in over 160 countries around the world and we negotiate several of these deals every year. We are willing to keep negotiations open and we sincerely hope DStv will find a way to work with us to keep our channels so we can continue to share our great upcoming local and international programmes with our loyal fans.”

Fingers crossed, the outcome will be positive for everyone.

Fans of Shemar Moore will be glad to know he’s back as Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in season two of the crime drama 'S.W.A.T'. Sadly, his relationship with Jessica Cortez, the commanding officer of the LAPD Metropolitan Division, is over, but there may be love on the horizon for him once again. Brace yourself, it’s another complicated scenario.

Jim Street being kicked out of the squad remains an elephant in the room. He’s got a few demons to process before Hondo is going to give him a chance.

Of course, the series is just as nail-biting – if not more so – as the first season. There is a wonderful balance between the intense action and heart-warming moments as the writers niftily explore the colliding worlds of the characters.