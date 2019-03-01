Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram



Jordyn Woods' name has dominated celebrity news headlines since news of her romance with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson broke nearly two weeks ago.

From one story to the next, the narrative focused on the Khloe's and Kylie Jenner's pain and Jordyn's betrayal. How could Jordyn, the best friend of Khloe's youngest sister Kylie, betray the family who is essentially her claim to fame?





Earlier this week, Jordyn announced that she would do a tell-all interview on the Facebook Watch show of her longtime family friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that she would tell her truth.





Here are 5 things we learnt from the interview which aired on Friday.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were not the only ones hurt by Jordyn and Tristan's actions. She hurt herself and her family too. Jordyn is an intelligent and seemingly genuine young woman, who has taken responsibility for actions that led up to said kiss. Frontrow seat to the behind-the-scenes ripple effect of celebrity scandals. Jordyn's version of events still doesn't justify her actions but with her age and lifestyle, it's easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of no restraint and possibly feel invincible — until you are not. While she may have not had a malicious, or on-going romance with Tristan, I don't believe that the kiss was as PG-13 as she described it but at the end of the day, the Devil is in details and we shouldn't give it too much airtime. Let's hope Kylie and Jordyn can move past this fleeting moment. Losing a lifelong friend because of a man who has a history of cheating would be, well, sad.





Watch the full interview below.



