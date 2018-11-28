A Cinemax original series is looking to cast people of East Asian descent as extras for the second season of its Bruce Lee inspired show "Warrior", which will be filmed in Cape Town next year.



They will even provide free acting classes to potential candidates for the show.





About the show





From the co-creator of "Banshee" and the director of "Fast and Furious", "Warrior" is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who immigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown's most powerful tongs (Chinese organised crime family).









Here's what you need to know:

You don't need experience.

Those lucky enough to make the cut will be provided with free acting classes.

There are no age restrictions, anyone can audition.

You will get paid.

Filming will take place in Cape Town from January to May 2019.

Keen on auditioning?

Send your showreel and profile to [email protected]





Audition Dates: Thursday, 29 November to Saturday, 1 December Thursday, 6 December to Saturday, 8 December

Time: 10am till 4pm

Audition Venue: Sable Square China Town Corner Bosmansdam and Ratanga Rd, Milnerton





Have questions? Contact:





[email protected]

Kassandra: (+27) 82 043 3361





IOL