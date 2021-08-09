Celebrating women who are the face of transformation on TV

The past two weeks have been devastating for the industry. Watching Connie Ferguson as well as the kids and family bid farewell to Shona, or Uncle Sho as most liked to call him, was heartbreaking. Every person who lost a family member to Covid-19 shared in their grief.

Knowing Connie, I’m sure she will do her late husband’s legacy proud with Ferguson Films. Their fortuitous meeting 20 years ago was the culmination of this dream, which led to them producing critically-acclaimed offerings “The Queen”, “The Throne”, “Igazi”, “Rockvillle”, “The Impostor”, “The Gift”, “Unmarried” and “Kings of Joburg”. Aside from being stylish, graceful and talented, Connie is a beacon of inspiration to all aspirant creatives wanting to leave footprints in the industry. Her humble beginnings as an actress on SABC1’s “Generations” evolved with her becoming a tour de force as the lead in several shows while proving her Midas touch as an executive producer, too.

Whether playing an acquiescent churchgoer or a feared drug lord, she does so with commendable dexterity. Connie is one of several women making their mark in the industry. We have women stepping as actors, directors and producers. And, in doing so, they are transforming a once male-dominated sector. Below is a list of a few of our favourites, too.

MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES Minnie Dlamini-Jones This actress and TV presenter wasn’t comfortable with being offered work, she wanted to create her own content, too. As such, Beautiful Day Productions was born with the three-part reality series, “Becoming Mrs. Jones”, among its offerings.

Recently, the mother of one grabbed headlines after unveiling her talent as a scriptwriter. Yes, she is sharing the writing credits for kykNET’s upcoming feature, “Pa”. In a recent Instagram post, she said: “If someone had to ask me who I am, I am a storyteller. It’s what I love most about life and how my ancestors passed on our history and lessons that the next generation needs to learn. I am so blessed that I get to express this passion of mine in multiple mediums.”

It’s all about pushing boundaries as there is no ceiling when it comes to creativity for this South African sweetheart. NQOBILE KHUMALO Mzansi Magic viewers will recognise this rising star as the title lead in the new 13-part drama, “Nqobile”. Of course, she’s been on a few other shows since joining the industry, delivering notable performances in “Isibaya” and “Scandal!”

In “Nqobile”, she taps into a wide gamut of emotions, evolving from a grief stricken and abused wife to a pioneering businesswoman. Her compelling portrayal hasn’t gone unnoticed. And she’s also bagging work in the advertising sector. She’s currently in a commercial for ClearScore. KRIJAY GOVENDER

Krijay Govender A Jane of all Trades is a befitting way to describe the series producer of M-Net’s award-winning telenovela, “Legacy”, which returns for a second season in September. Viewers will remember her as Hemali Moodlier from SABC3’s “Isidingo”. The former Miss India SA and presenter on SABC2s Eastern Mosiac also starred in “Backstage”, “Zero Tolerance”, “Sokhulu & Partners” and “Generations”.

And she’s lauded as a comedian and playwright. These days, she earning her accolades behind the camera. And, honestly, she’s exceptional at it. RETHABILE "RETTI" RAMAPHAKELA

The creative director for Burnt Onion Productions, she is also an award-winning TV producer, writer and director. Together with her brother, Katleho, who is no stranger to being in front of the camera, they’ve kept viewers thoroughly entertained. With shows like “Check-Coast”, “Thuli noThulani”, “Bedford Wives” and the Netflix offerings, “Seriously Single” and “How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding”, which was brilliant by the way and has been renewed for a second season, fans are lapping up everything that comes out of this production house.