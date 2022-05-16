'Death in Paradise’ is formulaic but entertaining

I enjoy whodunnits. But when it’s been a long day, I prefer something that fits the bill – while not being too taxing on the brain. My go-to is “Death in Paradise”. It’s formulaic but entertaining.

Also, the drama is wonderful offset by humour and the characters are a riot. Over the seasons, the British lead has changed several times. But fans don’t mind as the replacement always remains compelling and fits into the fish-out-of-water mould. Set in the fictional town of Saint Marie, in the Caribbean, the laid back island vibe doesn’t extend to the crime-solving, as Ralf Little leads the team as DI Neville Parker.

He is joined by DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson), and Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles). Shantol Jackson is the new addition to cast. Picture: Supplied The regulars on the show are Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) as the endearingly overbearing police commissioner, while Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine) is the nurturing bar owner and newly-appointed mayor. Every murder case becomes a conundrum for the team, as the clues don’t add up until an overlooked piece of evidence eventually helps solve it.

The writers always balance the story with a few hilarious scenarios. In the latest season, it is Florence friend-zoning Neville, and how they navigate the awkwardness of working together. “Death in Paradise” season 11 is currently on BBC Brit (DStv channel 120), on Mondays at 7pm.