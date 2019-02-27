DJ Khaled. Picture: Supplied

Music mogul DJ Khaled is set to host Nickelodeon’sKids’ Choice Awards 2019, the biggest, slimiest party of the year for kids on 23 March at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The news, which also included this year’s nominees, was announced on Tuesday by "Double Dare" host Liza Koshy via a first-time Kids’ Choice Awards nomination livestream event across Nickelodeon’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels.

This year, DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catch phrases and larger-than-life personality to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage. Kids across the globe will have a front-row seat to the next big things in kid culture from the hottest upcoming movies, music, gaming and rising talent, while continuing to celebrate their favorites from the past year. Kids everywhere will be able to experience the show across all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick brings the slime and surprises they love.

Leading the pack with the most nominations are: "Avengers: Infinity War," with 10 nominations; "Black Panther," with five nominations; and Cardi B and "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," with four nominations each.

First-time nominees include: Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and "Riverdale." This year also introduces five new categories for voting: Favourite TV Host, Favorite TV Judges, Favorite Superhero and Favorite Gamer. And, for the first time, kids will get to decide how they want to help the world in a new category called How Do You Want to Help?

From Tuesday, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KCA2019.com, and international fans can also cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.

DJ Khaled is nominated this year for three Kids’ Choice Awards. In 2018, he was nominated for Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Song for “I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. He also presented the award for “Favourite Music Group” in 2017.

Nickelodeon’sKids’ Choice Awards 2019 nominees are (*new categories):

TELEVISION:

Favourite Funny TV Show



The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Favourite TV Drama



A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favourite Reality Show



America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favourite TV Host*



Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Favourite TV Judges*



Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favourite Cartoon



ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favourite Male TV Star



Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, TheBig Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favourite Female TV Star



Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, TheBig Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

FILM:

Favourite Movie



Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favourite Movie Actor



Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favourite Movie Actress



Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favourite Superhero*



Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favourite Butt-Kicker



Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favourite Animated Movie



The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie



Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie



Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

MUSIC:

Favourite Music Group



The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

Favourite Male Artist



Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Female Artist



Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favourite Song



Delicate (Taylor Swift)

In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)

In My Feelings (Drake)

Natural (Imagine Dragons)

thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)

Favourite Breakout Artist



Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favourite Collaboration



Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)

Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)

I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)

No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

Favourite Social Music Star



Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favourite Global Music Star



Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favourite Video Game



Just Dance 2019

LEGO® The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Favourite Social Star



David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favourite Gamer*

