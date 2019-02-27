Music mogul DJ Khaled is set to host Nickelodeon’sKids’ Choice Awards 2019, the biggest, slimiest party of the year for kids on 23 March at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
The news, which also included this year’s nominees, was announced on Tuesday by "Double Dare" host Liza Koshy via a first-time Kids’ Choice Awards nomination livestream event across Nickelodeon’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels.
This year, DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catch phrases and larger-than-life personality to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage. Kids across the globe will have a front-row seat to the next big things in kid culture from the hottest upcoming movies, music, gaming and rising talent, while continuing to celebrate their favorites from the past year. Kids everywhere will be able to experience the show across all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick brings the slime and surprises they love.
Leading the pack with the most nominations are: "Avengers: Infinity War," with 10 nominations; "Black Panther," with five nominations; and Cardi B and "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," with four nominations each.
First-time nominees include: Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and "Riverdale." This year also introduces five new categories for voting: Favourite TV Host, Favorite TV Judges, Favorite Superhero and Favorite Gamer. And, for the first time, kids will get to decide how they want to help the world in a new category called How Do You Want to Help?
From Tuesday, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KCA2019.com, and international fans can also cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.
DJ Khaled is nominated this year for three Kids’ Choice Awards. In 2018, he was nominated for Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Song for “I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. He also presented the award for “Favourite Music Group” in 2017.
Nickelodeon’sKids’ Choice Awards 2019 nominees are (*new categories):
TELEVISION:
Favourite Funny TV Show
- The Big Bang Theory
- BUNK’D
- Fuller House
- Henry Danger
- Modern Family
- Raven’s Home
Favourite TV Drama
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- The Flash
- Riverdale
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
Favourite Reality Show
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- American Ninja Warrior
- Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
- Double Dare
- The Voice
Favourite TV Host*
- Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
- Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
- Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
- Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
- Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
- Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
Favourite TV Judges*
- Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
- Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
- Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
- Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
- Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
- Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favourite Cartoon
- ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business
- The Loud House
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
Favourite Male TV Star
- Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
- Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
- Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
- Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, TheBig Bang Theory)
- Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
- Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favourite Female TV Star
- Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
- Kaley Cuoco (Penny, TheBig Bang Theory)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
FILM:
Favourite Movie
- Aquaman
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Mary Poppins Returns
- The Kissing Booth
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favourite Movie Actor
- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
- Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
- Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
- Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
- Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Favourite Movie Actress
- Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
- Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)
- Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Superhero*
- Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
- Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
- Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Butt-Kicker
- Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)
- Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
- Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
- Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favourite Animated Movie
- The Grinch
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- Incredibles 2
- Peter Rabbit
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favourite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
- Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
- Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
- Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
- James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
- Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favourite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
- Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
- Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
- Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
- Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
- Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
- Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
MUSIC:
Favourite Music Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Fall Out Boy
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
- twenty one pilots
Favourite Male Artist
- Bruno Mars
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Justin Timberlake
- Luke Bryan
- Shawn Mendes
Favourite Female Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Favourite Song
- Delicate (Taylor Swift)
- In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)
- In My Feelings (Drake)
- Natural (Imagine Dragons)
- thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
- Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favourite Breakout Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Dan + Shay
- Juice WRLD
- Kane Brown
- Post Malone
Favourite Collaboration
- Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
- Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
- I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
- Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
- No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
- SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favourite Social Music Star
- Baby Ariel
- Chloe x Halle
- Jack & Jack
- JoJo Siwa
- Max & Harvey
- Why Don’t We
Favourite Global Music Star
- Africa: Davido
- Asia: BLACKPINK
- Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
- Europe: David Guetta
- North America: Taylor Swift
- Latin America: J Balvin
- United Kingdom: HRVY
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favourite Video Game
- Just Dance 2019
- LEGO® The Incredibles
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
- Super Mario Party™
Favourite Social Star
- David Dobrik
- Emma Chamberlain
- Guava Juice
- Lilly Singh
- Miranda Sings
- Ryan ToysReview
Favourite Gamer*
- DanTDM
- Jacksepticeye
- Markiplier
- Ninja
- PopularMMOs
- SSSniperWolf